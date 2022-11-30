Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.
EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Price Performance
Shares of EXAS opened at $41.19 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.31.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
