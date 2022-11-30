Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $41.19 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.