Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Target Price at C$68.97

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.97.

YRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

TSE YRI opened at C$7.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

