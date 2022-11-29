Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Baker Hughes worth $48,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.