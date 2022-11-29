Seeyond Has $681,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 246.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

