American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

