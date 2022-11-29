Credit Suisse AG Purchases 82,572 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,572 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Kellogg worth $54,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 215,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

