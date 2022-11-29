Commerce Bank Has $2.75 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

