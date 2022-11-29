U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.91 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

