Credit Suisse AG Has $49.98 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,408 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $49,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

