Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.