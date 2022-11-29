Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

OC opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

