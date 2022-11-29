Credit Suisse AG Has $52.28 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Simon Property Group worth $52,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

