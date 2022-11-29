Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.58. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

