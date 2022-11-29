Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 73,272 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,272 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.