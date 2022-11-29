Natixis Investment Managers International Has $426,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

