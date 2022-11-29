Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

