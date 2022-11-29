NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

