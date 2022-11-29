Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $45,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 5.1 %

ZM opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $221.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

