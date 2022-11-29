Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

REGN opened at $741.48 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $729.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.