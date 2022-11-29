Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $46,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average is $153.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.