PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 375.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 438,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

