Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $52,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

