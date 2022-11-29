Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.