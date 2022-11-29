Natixis Investment Managers International Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after buying an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $16,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

