Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

LMT opened at $483.21 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

