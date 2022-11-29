Natixis Investment Managers International Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

