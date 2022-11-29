Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352,596 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $45,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $67,329,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

