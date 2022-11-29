Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

