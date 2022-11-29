Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,563 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

