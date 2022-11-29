Ossiam Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

