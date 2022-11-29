Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,389 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $250.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

