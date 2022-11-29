Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $594.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.70 and its 200-day moving average is $522.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.