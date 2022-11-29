TheStreet Upgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to B

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %
Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Aerospace (PKE)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.