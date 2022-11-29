TheStreet Upgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to B

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

