Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,351,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $28,192,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,439.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,244.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

