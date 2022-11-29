CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Shares of CMI opened at $245.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day moving average of $216.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

