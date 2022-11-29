Commerce Bank Sells 108,996 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,996 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

