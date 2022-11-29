Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

