Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

