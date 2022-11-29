USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $359.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.