Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $242.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

