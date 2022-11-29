Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,248,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,196,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 22.1% in the second quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 589,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 106,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,187,128 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

SQ opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $220.60.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

