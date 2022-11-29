Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in RingCentral by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,141 shares of company stock valued at $379,606. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $226.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.89.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.