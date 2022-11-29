eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,268,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $52,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after acquiring an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho decreased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $72.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

