General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

