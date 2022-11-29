Ossiam Acquires Shares of 4,234 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of MPC opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

