NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in NetApp were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 23.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 2.8 %

NetApp stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

