Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

