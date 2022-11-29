Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Intuit were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $385.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.86 and its 200 day moving average is $410.75.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

