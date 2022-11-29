Ossiam Sells 3,111 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xylem were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirova raised its holdings in Xylem by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 46,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 83,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of XYL stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $125.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
