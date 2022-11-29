Ossiam Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

